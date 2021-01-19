mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Shares Up 1.5%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. 267,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,542,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. The company operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.