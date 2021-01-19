Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.04

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) (FRA:MUV2)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.04 and traded as high as $238.00. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) shares last traded at $237.50, with a volume of 205,729 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €241.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €232.04.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MUV2.F) Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

