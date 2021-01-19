Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murata Manufacturing in a research report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murata Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of MRAAY stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

