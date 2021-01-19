Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned approximately 0.22% of Myovant Sciences worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 900.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,678 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,600. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

MYOV stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 20,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.