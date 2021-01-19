Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $7,696,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. 2,186,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,864. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03.

