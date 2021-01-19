Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 282.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 73,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,958,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,371,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

