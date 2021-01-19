Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.41. 21,457,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,696,131. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

