Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.62. 195,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,150. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.68 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

