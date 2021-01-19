Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

IJS traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,654. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

