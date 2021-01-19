Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 3,186 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned approximately 0.80% of Southern First Bancshares worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFST stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. 60,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $305.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $28.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,620 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

