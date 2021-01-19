Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Sells 600 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $227.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,824 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

