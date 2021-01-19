National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.38. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 763.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

