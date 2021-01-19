National Bank Financial Weighs in on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $6.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.22. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$30.38 and a 52-week high of C$76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

