National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Down 1.3%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.35. 18,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 30,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

