National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NBGIF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 15,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
About National Bank of Greece
