National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NBGIF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.44. 15,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. National Bank of Greece has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About National Bank of Greece

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, and Egypt. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

