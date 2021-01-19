Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) Trading Down 7.7%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,764,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 880,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (NSP.V) (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd., a biotechnology and consumer products company, develops, produces, commercializes, sells, and licenses plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, and Western Europe. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; food energy bars under the WOODS WILD BAR; healthy snack bars under the ELEVATE ME brand; hemp for health under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and hemp and plant-based natural health products under the Natera FX brand.

