NavCoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $14.11 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and $341,948.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002029 BTC.
- Stratis (STRAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00018369 BTC.
- BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Datacoin (DTC) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
