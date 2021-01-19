NavCoin (NAV) Hits Market Cap of $14.11 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $14.11 million and $341,948.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 70,763,043 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

