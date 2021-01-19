Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. Navient has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.82.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

