Neural Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $51.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $20,960.90 and $51.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.