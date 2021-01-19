Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NBIX opened at $107.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.80 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total value of $1,988,035.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,769 shares of company stock worth $36,923,853. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

