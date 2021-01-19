NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) (CVE:NU) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 5992341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$38.23 million and a PE ratio of -19.62.

NeutriSci International Inc. (NU.V) Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops, markets, and distributes nutraceutical products in Canada. Its products include Neuenergy, an energy chewable tablet that provides focus and mental clarity; and BluScience, a nutraceutical product. The company sells its products through a distribution network of retail and online channels.

