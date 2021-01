New America Energy (OTCMKTS:NECA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

New America Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:NECA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. New America Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 363,816,400 shares traded.

About New America Energy (OTCMKTS:NECA)

New America Energy Corp., through its subsidiary, Title King, LLC, provides short-term high interest loans to consumers through the collateral use of car and truck titles. It offers automobile title loans, as well as other forms of consumer loans, check cashing, money orders, and money transfers. The company was formerly known as Atheron Inc and changed its name to New America Energy Corp.

