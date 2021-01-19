New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Stock Price Up 3.1%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.47 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 5,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Providence Acquisition stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 294,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,000. New Providence Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

