Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Trading Down 3.3%

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 9,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

About Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA)

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.