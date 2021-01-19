NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,062,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,296,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

