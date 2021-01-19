NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.02

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on NIC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $134.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NIC by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NIC by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after purchasing an additional 83,185 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIC by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NIC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the third quarter worth $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV)

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

