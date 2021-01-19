Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.98, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

