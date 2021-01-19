Nimiq Price Up 12.9% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $43.87 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,568.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.56 or 0.03881977 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00436464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.76 or 0.01437768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.30 or 0.00569623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.80 or 0.00442461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00289625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00021961 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,918,482,230 coins and its circulating supply is 7,174,732,230 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

