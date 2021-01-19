NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NNGRY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.18. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. NN Group has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.49.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

