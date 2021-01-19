NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NN Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 17,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. NN Group has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

