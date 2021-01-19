Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Mastercard comprises 1.6% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,758 shares of company stock valued at $146,813,045. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $2.68 on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. 4,301,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

