Novartis (NVS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Novartis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

