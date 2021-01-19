NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

NovoCure stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.28. 703,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,211. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.81. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $182.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 879.52 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock worth $33,555,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after buying an additional 64,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

