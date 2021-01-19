Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.58

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.58 and traded as high as $17.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 1,984 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 18.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

