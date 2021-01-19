Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,775. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

