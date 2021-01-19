Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 1,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

The company has a market cap of $35.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

