Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.85

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 532317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 108,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $567,283.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378,255 shares in the company, valued at $91,235,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $89,168.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,360,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,469 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 218.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 70.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 954,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 394,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 367,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 58,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.