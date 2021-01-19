Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) Insider Mark Richardson Purchases 6 Shares

Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) (LON:OCDO) insider Mark Richardson purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,584 ($33.76) per share, for a total transaction of £155.04 ($202.56).

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) stock opened at GBX 2,577 ($33.67) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,294.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,333.65. Ocado Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

OCDO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ocado Group plc (OCDO.L) from GBX 2,430 ($31.75) to GBX 2,530 ($33.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; and operates Fetch, a pet store, as well as Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store.

