Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14,354.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 540.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,325,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,818,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

