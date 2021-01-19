Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 16%

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) shares fell 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 267,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 138,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.55 million and a PE ratio of -14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

