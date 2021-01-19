OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 183.1% Higher This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 183.1% against the dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $690,741.09 and $668,170.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00250901 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000758 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,148.51 or 0.97477027 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

