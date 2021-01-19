Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.74. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 160.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 437,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,725 shares during the period. ICON Advisers purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $2,623,000. Swarthmore Group purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $17,090,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 259,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

