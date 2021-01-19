OLD National Bancorp IN Has $46.66 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,464 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,100,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,415. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.