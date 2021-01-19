OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after purchasing an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.30. 19,368,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The stock has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.