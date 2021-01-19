OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $101,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $348.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,075,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,059. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.