OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,019 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

