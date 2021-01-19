Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Omnitude coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $41,881.92 and approximately $97,380.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.94 or 0.00515935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00042576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.84 or 0.03840408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012399 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

