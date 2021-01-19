ONE Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 63,166 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 16.1% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 228,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 87,407 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.39. 2,508,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.