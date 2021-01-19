OneRoot Network Price Up 20.9% Over Last Week (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $738,569.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

