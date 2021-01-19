OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.80

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 197013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.98 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51.

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) (CVE:OSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.80 million.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

